Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah compare Trump's rocky coronavirus picture to a horror show

5:32 a.m.

President Trump's rose-colored response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak got the horror movie treatment on Tuesday's Daily Show.

New York's response to an outbreak in New Rochelle — "the National Guard, 'containment area'" — certainly sounds like "Family Feud answers for the question: 'Name something you hear in a zombie apocalypse,'" Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "Fear of the virus has had a huge effect on the economy. Yesterday, the Dow fell 2,000 points, so the president immediately held a press conference to announce his plan to plan to have a plan to do stuff."

"You'd think Trump would be taking the threat of the coronavirus more seriously than this, since he might have it," Colbert said. Instead, "not only has Trump not been tested, he seems proud of the fact he's not taking any precautions to protect the people around him. For instance, yesterday Trump arrived in Florida and immediately began shaking hands with people waiting at the airport. Yikes! That's like not using protection when having sex with a porn star you just met at a golf tournament. Who would do that?"

Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders "both canceled rallies today because of coronavirus," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live, but Trump said "he plans to continue shaking hands" and holding big rallies. "The White House says they have everything under control, which must be why they've delayed the release of a report from the director of national intelligence that says the Untied States is not prepared to handle a pandemic — one possible reason we might not be prepared is back in 2018, Trump fired the entire U.S. pandemic response team to save money."

"Everyone now seems to think they're an expert on the coronavirus," Kimmel said, so he sent a camera crew out to test the knowledge of people on the street. It went better than you might expect.

Trevor Noah did a brief survey of how other countries are tackling the coronavirus, but in the U.S. "the buzz phrase of the moment is 'social distancing,'" he said on The Daily Show. "Everyone, from schools to businesses, festivals, political rallies — everyone is doing their part to keep their social distance. ... All of us here are working on social distancing to protect old people, who are the most at risk, but then old people are just out there living their best life." Watch his lecture below. Peter Weber

Feel My Pain
Trump reportedly won't meet with Pelosi on a coronavirus bill, or for any reason, because he's mad at her

3:43 a.m.

President Trump traveled to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to discuss a coronavirus economic stimulus package with Senate Republicans. Any bill would have to be approved by the Democratic-led House, where Trump's big idea, a payroll tax cut, is a nonstarter. So why didn't he also meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)? "Trump and Nancy Pelosi aren't exactly on speaking terms," Politico reports, "so he's deputized Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to handle talks with the speaker."

Senate Republicans are also leery of the payroll tax cut, especially as Trump gave the impression he wants the taxes used to fund Social Security and Medicare slashed to zero, permanently, The Washington Post reports. Pelosi's caucus is already putting together its own bill funding paid sick leave for workers and lunches for students whose schools are closed during the outbreak. Mnuchin "is going to have ball control for the administration, and I expect that will speak for us as well," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) said after meeting with Trump. "We're hoping that he and the speaker can pull this together."

On MSNBC Tuesday, CNBC's Eamon Javers said the White House doesn't think it "would end well" if Trump met with Pelosi. "It's a tragic statement that because he's so wounded — I mean, we're in the middle of a national crisis, and he can't get in a room with the speaker of the House?" host Nicole Wallace asked. "What the White House would say is, that's Pelosi's fault," Javers said. "Because she ripped up his speech, she's been tough on him, she impeached him, and therefore the president has every right to not want to be in a room with her."

In fact, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Monday that Trump had declined Pelosi's invitation to attend the annual St. Patrick's Day lunch — a bipartisan tradition that started in 1983 as a fence-mending gathering hosted by House Speaker Thomas "Tip" O'Neill (D-Mass) for President Ronald Reagan — because "the speaker has chosen to tear this nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric."

"You know, Bill Clinton built part of his political narrative by saying 'I feel your pain,'" former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) told Wallace on Tuesday. "Donald Trump is asking the nation to feel his, and it is a weird leadership quality in a moment of crisis." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
After finding piles of portraits in an abandoned studio, man finds a way to get them to rightful families

2:08 a.m.

All he was supposed to do was go into an abandoned photo studio and measure the space, but when architect Brian Bononi entered the room, he knew he couldn't walk away from the stacks of family portraits set to be tossed in the trash.

Bononi thought about how long it took the families in the pictures to get ready for their photo shoot, and the logistics in getting everyone to the studio on time. "My heart sank every time I looked at the pile," Bononi told The Washington Post. "I knew that those photos meant a lot to the people who were in them and that they'd be gone forever if I didn't do something."

The Portrait Innovations studio in Kansas City, Missouri, abruptly closed after the nationwide chain went bankrupt, blindsiding customers. Bononi decided he would do whatever he could to get the portraits left behind in the studio to the right families, before they were thrown away by the space's next occupant. His family helped him transfer the portraits from the studio to their house, and they began calling people whose names and numbers were attached to the portraits.

So far, the Bononi family has been able to contact 63 customers by phone. They are still trying to find the owners of unmarked portraits, and have taken photos and posted them on Facebook. Lisa and Nickolas Ruffcorn were longtime Portrait Innovations clients, taking their three daughters in every year for pictures. Lisa had a canvas print made from their last session, and when she went to pick it up, was devastated to find the studio shuttered. "We're so grateful to Brian and his family for caring enough to get the pictures out of the closed store and taking the time and energy to find the affected families," she told the Post. "We figured we'd never get them." Catherine Garcia

Red Tape
A Seattle lab uncovered Washington's coronavirus outbreak only after defying federal regulators

1:36 a.m.
Guy in Seattle
John Moore/Getty Images

A lack of test kits for the new COVID-19 coronavirus is still obscuring the extent of the outbreak in the U.S., but for a critical period in February, there were no functional federal tests and "local officials across the country were left to work blindly as the crisis grew undetected and exponentially," The New York Times reports. The coronavirus has now infected more than 1,000 people in 36 states and Washington, D.C., according to Johns Hopkins University's count.

The first U.S. outbreak was in Washington State, where authorities confirmed the first patient — suffering from respiratory problems after visiting Wuhan, China — only after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an exception to strict testing criteria. In Seattle, Dr. Helen Chu, an infectious disease expert who was part of an ongoing flu-monitoring effort, the Seattle Flu Study, asked permission to test their trove of collected flu swabs for coronavirus.

State health officials joined Chu in asking the CDC and Food and Drug Administration to waive privacy rules and allow clinical tests in a research lab, citing the threat of significant loss of life. The CDC and FDA said no. "We felt like we were sitting, waiting for the pandemic to emerge," Chu told the Times. "We could help. We couldn't do anything."

They held off for a couple of weeks, but on Feb. 25, Chu and her colleagues "began performing coronavirus tests, without government approval," the Times reports. They found a positive case pretty quickly, and after discussing the ethics, they told state health officials, who confirmed the next day that a teenager who hadn't traveled abroad had COVID-19 — and the virus had likely been spreading undetected throughout the Seattle area for weeks. Later that day, the CDC and FDA told Chu and her colleagues to stop testing, then partially relented, and the lab found several more cases. On Monday night, they were ordered to stop testing again.

"In the days since the teenager's test, the Seattle region has spun into crisis, with dozens of people testing positive and at least 22 dying," the Times notes. "The scientists said they believe that they will find evidence that the virus was infecting people even earlier, and that they could have alerted authorities sooner if they had been allowed to test." Read more about the red tape at The New York Times. Peter Weber

2020 Democratic Primaries
Joe Biden projected winner of Idaho Democratic primary

1:24 a.m.
Joe Biden supporters.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Idaho Democratic primary, the latest in a string of victories.

Biden won in Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri on Tuesday, with the races in Washington too close to call and North Dakota too early to call. In Idaho, 90 percent of precincts have reported their results, and Biden has 48.3 percent of the vote compared to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 42.6 percent. Sanders won Idaho in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Bellagio, Aria, other Las Vegas hotels temporarily closing buffets due to coronavirus

12:32 a.m.
The Welcome to Las Vegas sign.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

You can basically do anything in Las Vegas — except, starting Sunday, eat at the buffets operated by MGM Resorts.

The company announced on Tuesday that on March 15, it will close the buffets at its Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, and Mirage hotels. This is a precautionary move amid the coronavirus epidemic, MGM said, and will be reassessed every week.

MGM told 8 News Now employees "will work directly with MGM'S Labor Relations department to assist with any employment changes, transitions, or questions as part of the temporary buffet closure process." Should an employee or a dependent contract coronavirus, the company said they will receive their regular pay while under quarantine.

Las Vegas buffets often draw long lines and hefty prices — the extravagant Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace will set an adult diner back $64.99 after 3 p.m. on a weekend. Caesars Entertainment at this time isn't planning on shuttering Bacchanal or any of its other buffets, and neither is the Wynn Las Vegas. The Wynn is putting hand sanitizer out at the entrance of its buffet, and starting Wednesday, employees will be on hand at each buffet station to serve guests, so they won't pick up the utensils. Catherine Garcia

petty thy name is trump
Trump throws his support behind Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama Senate runoff

March 10, 2020
Donald Trump.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump has endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama's GOP Senate runoff, in the latest slight to his former attorney general.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday night that he is backing Tommy Tuberville, calling him a "REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!" Tuberville is the former football coach at Auburn University, and over the course of two swooning tweets, Trump called him "terrific" and "a winner," adding that he will "protect your Second Amendment (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets." Tuberville not only has Trump's support, he has his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

Last week, Sessions and Tuberville finished on top in Alabama's Republican primary, but because neither had more than 50 percent of the vote, they'll meet in a runoff on March 31 to see who will face Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in November.

Sessions was one of Alabama's senators when Trump picked him to be his attorney general in 2017. He was the first senator to support Trump during his presidential campaign, but fell from his good graces when he recused himself from overseeing the investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election. Before Sessions was forced out in 2018, Trump publicly belittled and mocked him, saying he wished he had picked someone else to be attorney general. Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Biden extends olive branch to Sanders supporters after Michigan win, says they'll defeat Trump 'together'

March 10, 2020

It's been another successful Tuesday primary night for former Vice President Joe Biden, who solidified his position as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nominee after wins in the highly coveted Michigan primary, as well as those in Missouri, and Mississippi. But in a speech to his supporters after the results rolled in, Biden extended a peace offering to his chief rival for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and his supporters.

There were no barbs fired at his top competitor. Instead, Biden praised the "tireless energy and their passion," of Sanders and his supporters, adding that both campaigns "share a common goal of defeating" President Trump, and that they'll do it "together."

Don't expect Biden, should he hold on to secure the nomination, to pick Sanders as his running mate, but the comments could signal he's prepared to try to mend fences between Sanders and the Democratic Party in the hopes of keeping his base in the fold when the general election rolls around in November. Tim O'Donnell

