Political cartoons for February 7
Saturday’s political cartoons include an earthquake warning, Washington Post Mortem, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
5 cinematic cartoons about Bezos betting big on 'Melania'
Cartoons Artists take on a girlboss, a fetching newspaper, and more
-
The fall of the generals: China’s military purge
In the Spotlight Xi Jinping’s extraordinary removal of senior general proves that no-one is safe from anti-corruption drive that has investigated millions
-
Why the Gorton and Denton by-election is a ‘Frankenstein’s monster’
Talking Point Reform and the Greens have the Labour seat in their sights, but the constituency’s complex demographics make messaging tricky