Political cartoons for May 4

Monday’s political cartoons include the Supreme Court, Trump Derangement Syndrome and the national debt

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A shirtless and drunk Pete Hegseth screams nonsense at senators and one senator says, &quot;Reclaiming my time....&quot;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon about Donald Trump&#039;s face on passports.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A Klansman in a white robe labeled &quot;SCOTUS&quot; smiles as he hangs a black man labeled &quot;Voting Rights Act&quot; from a tree.

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A giant bomb labeled &quot;IRAN WAR $25 billion and counting&quot; is about to land on a single person on the ground.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump at his desk with a nameplate that reads, &quot;Trump Derangement Syndrome Founding Member.&quot; Trump is looking in two mirrors and admiring his photo on a passport, the many things he has named after himself, and the many things he has put his face on.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A volcano and a mountain are depicted. The volcano on the left is erupting and is named &amp;quot;U.S. National Debt.&amp;quot; The mountain on the right is &amp;quot;U.S. Gross Domestic Product.&amp;quot; The volcano says, &amp;quot;HA HA! I&#039;m bigger than you! And I&#039;m growing faster!&amp;quot; The mountain responds, &amp;quot;Don&#039;t get all high and mighty!&amp;quot; The volcano responds, &amp;quot;Too late!&amp;quot; because the national debt has exceeded the GDP.

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Richard Nixon on the left and Kash Patel on the right. Nixon, below a label that reads &quot;Then&quot;, raises his arms and extends two fingers on each hand as he says, &quot;I am not a crook!&quot; Patel is below a label that says &quot;Now.&quot; Patel says &quot;I am not a drunk!&quot; and holds up a lawsuit for $250 million against The Atlantic. He wears a gold medal and looks drunk. He has a bottle of booze in the other hand.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &quot;Leaving&quot;. A man in Arabic dress labeled &quot;UAE&quot; walks away from a large can of oil having pulled the plug. The oil can is labeled &quot;OPEC&quot; and oil gushes out the side of the can.

(Image credit: Joep Bertrams / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man in a car looks at a bicycle encased in glass. A sign on the glass reads, &quot;Break glass in case of fuel crisis.&quot;

(Image credit: Manny Francisco / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two donkeys are outside an office making signs labled &amp;quot;No Kings&amp;quot;. One of the donkeys has a shirt that says &amp;quot;Progressives&amp;quot; and asks, &amp;quot;Where&#039;s the demonstration?&amp;quot; The other responds,&amp;quot;Outside Schumer&#039;s office.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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