Today’s political cartoons — September 29, 2023

Friday's cartoons - Biden's dog bite incident, the government shutdown and more

By The Week Staff
published

Joe Biden.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate)

Government shutdown.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Bob Menendez.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency)

Border policy.

(Image credit: Tom Stiglich / Copyright 2023 MediaNews Group / Creators Syndicate)

UAW strike.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump supporters.

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency)

Passing the labor torch.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Teacher's burden.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)



The Week Staff
