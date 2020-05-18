See More Speed Reads
Rock on
Edit

Dropkick Murphys, Bruce Springsteen to team up for livestreamed concert from empty Fenway Park

8:42 p.m.
Fenway Park.
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Dropkick Murphys will perform live from an empty Fenway Park on May 29 at 6 p.m. EST, with special guest Bruce Springsteen joining remotely.

The band announced its free "Streaming Outta Fenway" concert on Monday. It will be livestreamed on their YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch pages, raising money for three organizations: Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America, and the Boston Resiliency Fund.

This will be a "full electric" concert, the band said, with Springsteen joining for a "Fenway double play" — together, they will perform a Dropkick Murphys song and a Springsteen song. The Dropkick Murphys said they will be the first band to ever play a full show in an empty sports stadium and the first to "play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond — and we will be doing it for free — for you, the best fans in the world." Catherine Garcia

$$$$$
Edit

Report finds Treasury Department has hardly spent any of its $500 billion fund to help businesses

7:56 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin and Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A Congressional Oversight Commission report released Monday finds that the Treasury Department has barely spent any of the $500 billion fund meant to assist local governments and businesses.

Both the Congressional Oversight Commission and the Treasury fund were created by the $2 trillion CARES Act in March. The fund will help large and small businesses, as well as cities and states, and the commission was formed to oversee how that money is being used. The 17-page report released Monday is the commission's first.

The report found that so far, only one of the five lending facilities created by the Treasury Department to operate through the Federal Reserve — the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, which will purchase corporate debt — has received funding. There is $46 billion set aside for the airline industry, but none of that money has been distributed, and the Main Street Lending Program, created to assist small and medium-size businesses, has already changed its criteria for participants, a move Democrats say is meant to benefit oil and gas firms, The Washington Post reports.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will appear before the commission on Tuesday, and are expected to field questions about when the facilities will get up and running. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.), a member of the commission, told the Post that if the funding "doesn't get out in a timely fashion, it's not going to achieve the goal behind its creation." Catherine Garcia

retail crisis
Edit

J.C. Penney to close 242 stores

6:39 p.m.
A J.C. Penney store.
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images

J.C. Penney is planning on closing 242 stores — more than a fourth of its locations.

The beleaguered department store chain filed for bankruptcy last week. J.C. Penney has 846 stores, and will close 192 locations during this fiscal year and 50 over the next. In a document filed with the Securities and Exchanges Commission on Monday, the retailer said the 604 stores that will remain open "represent the highest sales-generating, most profitable, and most productive stores in the network."

J.C. Penney has not shared which stores will close. In March, the company shuttered all of its locations because of the coronavirus pandemic, but has slowly started to reopen; a spokesperson told USA Today 115 stores will open their doors again on Wednesday. Catherine Garcia

capitol hill shakeup
Edit

McConnell chooses Rubio to lead Senate Intelligence Committee amid Burr investigation

5:34 p.m.
Sen. Marco Rubio.
ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) will be the next head of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Monday that Rubio would take over for Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who stepped down from the committee amid an FBI investigation into Burr's questionable stock dealings. Rubio's appointment leaves him in charge of the committee's Russia probe, at least until the investigation into Burr is complete.

McConnell called Rubio "the natural choice for this temporary assignment on the basis of accumulated committee service," saying "his proven leadership on pertinent issues only made the decision easier." Rubio has spent his time in the Senate focused on national security and foreign policy issues, and "is expected to largely continue Burr's bipartisan approach to the committee's Russia investigation," Politico notes.

Burr stepped down from chairing the intelligence committee last week, with McConnell saying he agreed it "would be in the best interests of the committee." Burr was found to have sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his stocks in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13, while he was getting private briefings from health officials about forecasted economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. He has denied wrongdoing. Kathryn Krawczyk

a warning
Edit

Fox News' Neil Cavuto hastily warned viewers against using hydroxychloroquine after Trump said he's taking it to prevent coronavirus

5:31 p.m.

Fox News' Neil Cavuto was quick to counter President Trump's comments Monday about the controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine after the president said he was taking the medication to ward off the coronavirus.

While Trump, who has long championed the hydroxychloroquine as a way to combat COVID-19 despite a lack of evidence, said he started taking the drug in the last two weeks after hearing some positive reviews, Cavuto wanted to make sure his viewers didn't start taking it just because the commander-in-chief sung its praises.

Cavuto's response to Trump's words were intense — he said that the drug, which the FDA has warned potentially leads to serious side effects, could even prove fatal for "risky" population groups.

When it comes to lethality, doctors have said hydroxychloroquine's potentially fatal side effect — irregular heart rhythm — is "rare," but the lack of research on its effect on seriously ill COVID-19 patients remains insufficient. Self-medicating with the drug for COVID-19 has been linked to deaths in recent months.

Over on CNN, Dr. Sanjay Gupta similarly pushed back against Trump's latest foray into the medical world, saying bluntly that the president "shouldn't be taking" the drug. Tim O'Donnell

the wonderful world of TikTok?
Edit

Disney streaming boss leaves to become the new CEO of TikTok

5:21 p.m.
Kevin Mayer
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The head of streaming for Disney is leaving the Magic Kingdom and headed to TikTok.

Kevin Mayer, chair of Walt Disney direct-to-consumer and international, resigned from the company on Monday to become TikTok's new CEO, The New York Times reports. Mayer will also become the chief operating officer of TikTok's owner, ByteDance.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement praised Mayer for having "had an extraordinary impact on our company over the years," adding, "having worked alongside Kevin for many years on the senior management team, I am enormously grateful to him for his support and friendship." Mayer was Disney's streaming boss during the launch of Disney+, which has exceeded analysts' expectations in terms of subscribers.

After Mayer's exit, the new head of streaming for Disney will be Rebecca Campbell, who last year was tapped to be president of Disneyland Resort.

This comes almost three months after Bob Iger in a surprise announcement said he was stepping down as CEO of Disney effective immediately. Mayer was widely considered to be a leading candidate to replace Iger, but the company went with Chapek, the head of the company's parks division. Since then, as Disney takes a major financial hit as its theme parks close during the coronavirus pandemic, Iger has reportedly "reasserted control" over the company. Brendan Morrow

stonks
Edit

Dow jumps 900 points after promising coronavirus vaccine trial

5:14 p.m.
Statue outside the U.S. stock exchange.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Some good news has sent the stock market soaring for the first time in months.

After biotechnology company Moderna announced positive results in its COVID-19 vaccine trial, stocks in the company jumped up more than 19 percent. That helped send the Nasdaq Composite up 2.4 percent for the day, while the S&P 500 rose 3.1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up 3.8 percent.

An early stage trial of Moderna's vaccine produced COVID-19 antibodies in eight patients, the company announced Monday, not long after one of one of its directors stepped down to lead the U.S. government's vaccine development program. New York and California also announced Monday they are moving toward reopening businesses more quickly than expected, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested over the weekend that the central bank may inject the economy with more stimulus funds. It all added up to a "triple whammy of good news," David Rosenberg, chief economist of Rosenberg Research, told The Washington Post.

The Dow started the day spiking 700 points after the opening bell, and kept rising to close up 911 points. Altogether, the stock market saw its biggest jump since April, Axios notes. Kathryn Krawczyk

hydroxychloroquine
Edit

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine

5:03 p.m.

President Trump is apparently no longer simply touting the controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as an effective coronavirus treatment — he says he's actually taking it as a preventative measure.

Trump told reporters Monday that he's been taking the medication, which hasn't been proven to effectively treat COVID-19 and has been warned to come with potentially serious side effects, for about a week and a half, with the permission of a White House physician.

The president's reasoning is that he's apparently heard stories about "many, many" frontline workers and doctors who are taking it themselves or prescribing it to their patients with success. Trump said he began taking the drug as a preventative measure after he got "a lot of positive calls about it."

"So far, I seem to be ok," Trump said. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.