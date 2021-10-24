7 brutally funny cartoons about Democrats' Manchin and Sinema woes
Artists take on their obstructionism, Biden's damaged agenda, and more
Recommended
5 toons about Bannon's contempt of Congress charge
5 toons about Bannon's contempt of Congress charge
Most Popular
The 'Trump app' will be the insurrection on steroids
The 'Trump app' will be the insurrection on steroids
The American 'Great Resignation' by the numbers
The American 'Great Resignation' by the numbers
Archaeologists used tree rings, astrophysics to prove Vikings were in Canada in 1021