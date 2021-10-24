Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
7 brutally funny cartoons about Democrats' Manchin and Sinema woes

Artists take on their obstructionism, Biden's damaged agenda, and more

byThe Week Staff
October 24, 2021
Political Cartoon.

David Horsey | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Steve Sack | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

David Fitzsimmons | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire

