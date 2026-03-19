Political cartoons for March 19

Thursday’s political cartoons include the perfect fit, big profits, and more

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published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Mr. $135 Florsheim (So Queens).&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump in an oversized shoe with the words &amp;ldquo;The Presidency&amp;rdquo; on its side. Several blemishes are visible on the shoe. Trump says, &quot;...Perfect fit!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man in a suit labeled &amp;ldquo;Big Oil&amp;rdquo; reclines happily on a giant pile of cash and coins as smoke rises far away in the background. The man thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;If you ask me, this Iran war should never end!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Latest Spring Fashion&amp;rdquo;. A woman wears a sash labeled &amp;ldquo;Mother Nature.&amp;rdquo; She is dressed in winter clothes on the top half of her body and a dress on the bottom half. She says, &amp;ldquo;Snowsuit in the north. Sundress in the south.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Uncle Sam sits at a desk in a polling place. A woman is behind the curtain voting and Donald Trump is in there with her too, judging by the long tie and hair sticking out. Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t ask&amp;hellip; Apparently it&amp;rsquo;s part of the SAVE Act.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A woman is giving a tour of the White House grounds to a family. She says, &amp;ldquo;Next stop is the West Win, nerve center of the most powerful nation on Earth. If we&amp;rsquo;re lucky, we&amp;rsquo;ll get to see some grown men being cuckolded by their dress shoes.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A panicked man and a woman walking her dog are outside as what looks like snow falls. The man has his hands on his head and screams, &amp;ldquo;Stock up on bread and milk! Watch for falling tree limbs!&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Oh calm down. It&amp;rsquo;s just pollen.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A high-ranking military man is in the Oval Office speaking to Donald Trump, who eats a cheeseburger. The man holds up a map of Iran and one of the Strait of Hormuz. He says, &amp;ldquo;Sir, we need to find a way to get out of Iran!&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Found a way to get out of Vietnam, didn&amp;rsquo;t I?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two panel cartoon. The top panel shows a large line of people waiting. A man holding a piece of paper that reads, &amp;ldquo;DHS Shutdown&amp;rdquo; says &amp;ldquo;These excruciatingly long TSA lines are out of control&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; A member of the GOP in a suit says, &amp;ldquo;This is a line to vote.&amp;rdquo; In the bottom panel the first man, now holding the SAVE Act, says &amp;ldquo;In that case, I love them and there should be more of them&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; as the GOP man smiles.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A man walks his dog as he wears a winter hat, jacket, and scarf along with a pair of sandals and smiley-face shorts.He says, &amp;ldquo;With the temperature swings this time of year&amp;hellip; it&amp;rsquo;s hard to decide what to wear!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two panel cartoon. On the left, Donald Trump points and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m really not afraid of anything.&amp;rdquo; On the right side, he screams and jumps on a chair to avoid the Epstein Files.

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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