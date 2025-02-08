Today's political cartoons - February 8, 2025
Saturday's cartoons - gettin' outta DOGE, Senate confirmations, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 meritorious cartoons about the war on DEI
Cartoons Artists take on self-evident truths, recent history, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Bucatini alla zozzona recipe
The Week Recommends Classic Roman dish is 'slurpy, fun and absolutely heavenly'
By The Week UK Published
-
The UK 'spy cops' scandal, explained
The Explainer Undercover police targeting activist groups conducted intrusive surveillance, with some even embarking on relationships under assumed identities
By The Week UK Published