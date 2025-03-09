5 terrifically taxing cartoons about tariffs
Artists take on rising prices, dumb ideas, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Romanian democracy: no place for the 'TikTok messiah' Calin Georgescu
Talking Point State is 'fighting back' against poster boy for right-wing conspiracists
By The Week UK Published
-
Best political cartoons of the week: March 9, 2025
Cartoons This week's best cartoons - weapons for Ukraine, measles on the move, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Crossword: March 9, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published