Twixmas: things to do between Christmas and New Year

The novelty of a lack of routine and a sense of not quite knowing what day it is between Christmas and New Year can begin to pall. The answer? Liven up your "Twixmas" – a portmanteau of "betwixt" and "Christmas" to describe that end-of-year limbo – by planning something fun.

And even if you're not not working for the whole 12 days of Christmas, you still have the weekend of 28 and 29 December to get out and about.

Walk into winter

After the annual over-indulgence, it's the ideal time to wrap up warmly and get outdoors, stretch your legs and get some fresh air – and work off some of the excesses of big dinners, snacks and all-day drinking. Choose one of the UK's 22 most scenic routes, or revisit a favourite. And don't forget to test out your outdoor kit gifts, or new winter woollies.

Fill a flask with something special, maybe white mulled wine or warming hot chocolate and slip a turkey sandwich, leftover cake or handful of nuts into your pocket. Our Pigs in blankets Scotch eggs are perfect for munching on the move.

All is bright

Savour the glitter and sparkle of the season by visiting a winter light trail, like Glasgow's Winterfest, running until 5 January, or Edinburgh's Christmas, until 4 January, lighting up the long, dark nights into the New Year. Further south, Christmas at Blenheim Palace is on until New Year's Day, featuring a beautiful illuminated trail through the gorgeous gardens.

Get away from it all

If you're off work between the two big days of the 25th and the 1st, this can be a great opportunity for a short break. Find destination inspiration in our round-up of the best places to stay. Alternatively, plan ahead for holidays in 2025, whether your taste runs to long-haul luxury in Bermuda or the Caribbean, an all-inclusive European break, or somewhere closer to home, like the unspoiled beauty of the Hebrides.

Find a feast

If the leftovers in the kitchen are losing their appeal, let someone else do the cooking and eat at one of the UK's top restaurants, from a classic bistro or country pub to a celebrity hot spot or vineyard dining room. It's the perfect way to catch up with friends or family.

Head for history

Prise yourself off the sofa and gaze at the interior of someone else's house with a visit to a National Trust property. Indulge a passion for history, or revisit "Wolf Hall: the Mirror and the Light" vibe at Tudor sites, like Hever Castle.

Go to a show

Take your seats for a dose of dance or drama, whether it's the seasonal staple with a twist of "A Christmas Carol" retold panto-style, a "fizzing" classic update of "The Importance of Being Earnest", the super-sized musical "Les Misérables", or family-friendly productions like "The Red Shoes" or "Mary Poppins".

Relax and rejuvenate

If all of the above seem a little too energetic after a busy time, reset and refresh for the year ahead with a digital detox in the British countryside, or treat yourself to an indulgent spa visit. Or if winter's chill has truly got a grip, you can always warm up with a session in an outdoor sauna.