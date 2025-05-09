The week's best photos

A dancing couple, a new pope, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Diana Ross wears a gown created by Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie

Diana Ross attends the Met Gala in New York for the first time in more than 20 years

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur /MG25 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue)

Kashmiri workers paint a red cross over the roof of a hospital amid the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan

A man paints a red cross on the roof of a hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir

(Image credit: Faisal Bashir / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸