5 hilariously hypermasculine cartoons about Pete Hegseth's nomination
Artists take on battlefields, mommy issues, and more
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Teriyaki salmon skewers recipe
Recipe This delicious Asian-inspired dish is easy to make
By The Week UK Published
-
Gregg Wallace: a man out of time?
Talking Point MasterChef presenter's downfall shines spotlight on how mistreatment of junior staff has all too often been ignored
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: December 7, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published