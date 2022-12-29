The pop culture stories that defined 2022

But the film might have come and gone if it weren't for viral memes mocking the very idea of anyone seeing it, even spreading around fake quotes like "it's Morbin time." Part of the joke was that no one could verify if that's really in the movie (it's not) since no one cared to watch it. The final cherry on top was Sony re-releasing the film in theaters in response to the memes, hoping moviegoers might see it this time ironically … only for it to flop again. But hey, 2023 is ripe for a re-re-release. Third time's the charm, Sony, really! 15. 'Lightyear' becomes a box office flop The most shocking flop of 2022, though, was Disney's Lightyear. Many analysts assumed the Toy Story brand would be enough to ensure this spinoff would rake in cash. Instead, Lightyear became the worst-performing Pixar film of all time with the exception of Onward (which barely counts, since that was released right before COVID-19 shut down theaters). But audiences just didn't understand why they should care about this strange side adventure that doesn't actually star the Buzz Lightyear they know from Toy Story and came with a bizarre "it's the origin story of the human that the toy is based on" hook. It also may have provided a hard lesson for Disney: A recognizable IP alone isn't enough to guarantee success. You'd think Solo: A Star Wars Story would have already made that clear, but alas. 14. 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' becomes a surprise hit It wasn't the biggest movie of the year by any means. But let's not discount how unusual it was that a movie featuring people with hot dog fingers and a butt-plug-driven action sequence became one of 2022's most talked-about films — and even a frontrunner to win Best Picture. Skip advert Everything Everywhere All at Once was a word-of-mouth sensation after opening in March, which helped propel it to over $100 million at the box office. That made it the most successful film in the history of studio A24. It was another breakthrough moment for Asian representation in Hollywood movies, as well as a reassuring sign that a totally original film not based on any pre-existing IP can still thrive. Plus, if anyone not named Tom Cruise won 2022, it may have been Ke Huy Quan, who quit acting for 20 years after not being able to find roles, only to return in this film and break everyone's heart with dialogue about laundry and taxes. 13. 'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes a box office phenomenon We'll cop to the fact that in our preview of the 2022 summer box office, we weren't sure Top Gun: Maverick would be successful at all, floating the idea that it could even be a flop in the same vein as Independence Day: Resurgence. Boy, were we dead wrong. Top Gun: Maverick defied all expectations to become an utter phenomenon: not only the biggest film of the summer and (so far) of the entire year but also the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time domestically. Who could have seen that level of success coming for a Top Gun sequel? Paramount's decision not to drop the film on streaming during the pandemic certainly aged well.

In particular, it was a rough year for Netflix, which announced in April it lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade, sending its stock tumbling. The streamer quickly revealed plans to boost revenue, including cracking down on password sharing and introducing an ad-supported tier despite years of vowing to never have ads on the platform — though The Wall Street Journal reports this newly-launched plan with ads is so far the least popular option. If only Netflix had a critically-acclaimed sequel that could have brought in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office with a traditional theatrical run. Oh, wait… 7. The 'Funny Girl' behind-the-scenes drama 2022 sure did rain on Beanie Feldstein's parade. The drama surrounding Funny Girl spread far beyond the world of Broadway starting in April when the revival debuted and Feldstein earned brutal reviews for her singing abilities. Famously, Glee star Lea Michele had made no secret of the fact that she wanted the role, so when Feldstein's performance didn't go over well, fans somewhat jokingly suggested Michele was waiting in the wings to replace her. Except that's exactly what happened, with Feldstein abruptly leaving the show by the summer and Michele being announced as her replacement without any sort of friendly passing of the baton. Michele was even the one to appear on the cast recording, which would traditionally feature the original cast. The whole thing at least had a happy ending for Michele, who earned rave reviews, and Funny Girl eventually set a box office record for the storied August Wilson Theatre. If the drama taught us anything, it's that manifesting something into existence can really work out. 6. Ezra Miller is repeatedly arrested, but not fired There was a period this year where it seemed not a week would go by without another Ezra Miller arrest. The actor made constant headlines in the worst way possible. It started with Miller's arrest for disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in a bar and continued when they were arrested again for alleged assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman. Miller was also accused of bursting into a couple's bedroom and threatening them, grooming a teenager, running a "cult," and more. Amid all this, Warner Bros. Discovery faced growing pressure to cancel The Flash, set to star Miller in the title role, yet the film remains on track for a 2023 release. At least Miller mostly disappeared from the headlines during the fall after vowing to seek treatment for "complex mental health issues." On its own, this would be more than enough drama for one studio in a single year. But it wasn't nearly enough for DC … 5. The nearly finished 'Batgirl' movie gets canceled DC as a whole seemed to be in almost total shambles this year, and the low point was the virtually unprecedented decision to throw a $90 million Batgirl movie that was already filmed in the trash.

It was all a product of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery, which resulted in new CEO David Zaslav taking over and seeking to brutally cut costs. This also included pulling one show after another from HBO Max, reportedly to avoid paying residuals to the stars, and the cancelation of Batgirl appeared driven in part by the desire to get a tax write-off out of it. For the cast, throwing a film they worked hard on in the dumpster and implying it wasn't good enough to be seen was painful, and it's hard to imagine anyone in Hollywood will forget about the move when considering whether to work for Warner Bros. Discovery. And that still wasn't enough drama for DC. Months later, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to take the franchise in a new direction, which involved essentially firing Henry Cavill as Superman mere weeks after the old leadership told him to announce that he was returning as Superman. Well, Dwayne Johnson did promise the hierarchy of power at DC would change forever. 4. Kanye West's antisemitism spiral It says a lot about what a wild year it's been that a world-famous rapper openly professing his love for Hitler doesn't come in at number one. But by the time that happened, it almost seemed inevitable. Starting in October, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, had a stunning antisemitic meltdown over the course of several months, starting with him threatening to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" and culminating in him openly telling Alex Jones, "I like Hitler." Ye lost one business relationship after another, as well as his billionaire status, and his career will almost certainly never fully recover. When Taylor Swift sang that "your nemeses will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing," she was really on to something. 3. The 'Don't Worry Darling' press tour drama It started with custody papers and ended with a controversial salad dressing recipe. The celebrity gossip scandal we couldn't stop obsessing over this year was the ongoing car crash that was the rollout of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. The first chapter saw Wilde being handed custody papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis while on stage at CinemaCon promoting the movie in April. In the following months, there were rumors that star Florence Pugh was unhappy with Wilde because she allegedly had an on-set affair with Harry Styles. But as the film's release approached, all hell broke loose with Shia LaBeouf accusing Wilde of lying about firing him, Pugh almost completely skipping the press tour and essentially confirming rumors of a feud, and Chris Pine being accused of spitting on Harry Styles at the premiere. There was even a whole week of interviews with Wilde and Sudeikis' former nanny published in parts like they were the Pentagon Papers, revealing odd details about a fight related to salad dressing that allegedly led Sudeikis to throw himself under a car.