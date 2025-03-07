The week's best photos

Rio's dirtiest party, a pancake-flipping race, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By
published

Palestinians gather in the rubble of destroyed buildings to break their fast on the second day of Ramadan in Gaza City

Palestinians gather in the ruins of Gaza City to break their fast on the second day of Ramadan.

(Image credit: Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP / Getty Images)

Sea foam

Three men play in sea foam in Coolangatta, Queensland

(Image credit: David Gray / AFP / Getty Images)



Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

