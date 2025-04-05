Today's political cartoons - April 5, 2025
Saturday's cartoons - paper records, Democratic Party resistance, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 costly cartoons about Liberation Day tariffs
Cartoons Artists take on the auto industry, 401(k) plans, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Whipped ricotta and asparagus bruschetta recipe
The Week Recommends This creamy irresistible dish is springtime on toast
By The Week UK Published
-
The Sentebale row: a blow for Prince Harry
Talking Point Duke of Sussex made 'devastating' decision to stand down as Aids charity's patron, following 'power struggle' between its trustees and new chair
By The Week UK Published