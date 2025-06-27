The week's best photos

A daring leap, a plastic protest, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US's avatar
By
published

One of the first images from a powerful new telescope in Chile shows the Virgo cluster of galaxies

More than 2,000 galaxies shine in the Virgo cluster, captured from a powerful new telescope in Chile

(Image credit: NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory)

A man jumps over a mattress

A man dressed as the devil leaps over babies during El Salto del Colacho, a baby-jumping festival in Spain

(Image credit: Cesar Manso / Getty Images)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

