The week's best photos
A spooky donation, a shirt-shredding rally, and more
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
-
Vanessa Bell: A World of Form and Colour – an 'expansive' exhibition
The Week Recommends The 'sweeping' show features over 140 works from paintings to ceramics
By The Week UK Published
-
Kate Summerscale picks her favourite true crime books
The Week Recommends The writer shares works by Janet Malcolm, Helen Garner and Mark O'Connell
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: November 1, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Snuggling lemurs, mid-air acrobatics, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A rowdy protest, a wife carrying contest, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A school of tadpoles, a human tower, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A hurricane's aftermath, a marching parade, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A row of birds, a solar-powered car, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
Feature A Ukrainian soldier calls home after being released from Russian captivity near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A pair of swans, a flooded street, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A large explosion, a protesting dog, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published